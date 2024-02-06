Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000929 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $103.97 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.39939825 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,659,378.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

