Synapse (SYN) Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Synapse has a total market cap of $124.04 million and $8.02 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 211,290,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

