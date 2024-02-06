XYO Price Reaches $0.0053 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $72.03 million and $994,189.65 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.47 or 0.99709356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00196596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00525743 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,022,890.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.