Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $34.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 526,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,791,000 after acquiring an additional 222,678 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 344,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,242,000 after acquiring an additional 381,141 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

