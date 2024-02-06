Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$6,478,711.96 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 134,246 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.26, for a total transaction of C$6,478,711.96.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Mandeep Chawla sold 14,916 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$537,870.96.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CLS traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$50.17. 247,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.31 and a 1-year high of C$50.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.