Stephens Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $1,000.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $775.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.88.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $942.97. 46,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $839.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.04. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 38.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

