Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Buys C$67,950.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,950.00.

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a one year low of C$7.16 and a one year high of C$8.66.

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

