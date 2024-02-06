Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Buys C$67,950.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,950.00.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a one year low of C$7.16 and a one year high of C$8.66.
About Timbercreek Financial
