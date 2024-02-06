Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after buying an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,282. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

