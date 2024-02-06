Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 198,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

