Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 88 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,136.48. The stock had a trading volume of 68,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,141.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,017.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

