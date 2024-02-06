Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $23.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,494.27. The stock had a trading volume of 91,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,656. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,294.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,065.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,506.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

