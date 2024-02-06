Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,440 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 573,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.