Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,026 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.80. 10,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,117. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $336,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $160,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,053 shares of company stock worth $1,795,596 over the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

