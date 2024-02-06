Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 40.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,662 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $18.65 on Tuesday, hitting $611.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,727. The firm has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $603.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

