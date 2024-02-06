Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,631 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.