Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.