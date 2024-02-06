Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys New Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 231,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

