Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

