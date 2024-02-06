AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 47,654 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,418,815 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

