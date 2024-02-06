AMG National Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $89,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.67. 2,430,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432,301. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.