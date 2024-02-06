AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,276 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.61. 1,279,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948,313. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.