iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $36,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.68. The stock had a trading volume of 181,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.20. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $322.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

