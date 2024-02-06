Burney Co. Sells 56 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.81. The stock had a trading volume of 470,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,612. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,356 shares of company stock valued at $62,625,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

