AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 962,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,927. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.