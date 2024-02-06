Concentrum Wealth Management Has $232,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.31. 162,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,360. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $654.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.