Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 1,509 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF comprises about 0.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.44% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.94. 3,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.7482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

