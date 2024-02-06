First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Increased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.56. 67,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $81.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

