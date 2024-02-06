Concentrum Wealth Management Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of AMC Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 7.9 %
NYSE:AMC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,655,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $85.30.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.75.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
