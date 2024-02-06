Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 350 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after buying an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,409 shares of company stock worth $6,426,713 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.73. 760,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,531. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

