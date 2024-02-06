Burney Co. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,914 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 263,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $10,885,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 293,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

