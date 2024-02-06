Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 132,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PCTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.26. 79,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,591. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $234.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

