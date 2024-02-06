Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,357 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 813,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

