Burney Co. Has $8.98 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.5 %

BERY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.