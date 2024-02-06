Burney Co. Has $10.93 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,006 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.39% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

