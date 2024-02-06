Burney Co. Buys 11,496 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Burney Co. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.23% of Qualys worth $12,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 203,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.20 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

