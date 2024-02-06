AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.50% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. 49,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,771. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23.

Several research firms have commented on AMN. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

