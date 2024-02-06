Burney Co. Has $14.73 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.1 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $14.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,241.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $996.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

