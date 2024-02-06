Burney Co. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.22. 112,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.48. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $391.21.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

