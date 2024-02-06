Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.10.

PINC stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,239. Premier has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

