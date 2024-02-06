GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. 4,723,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

