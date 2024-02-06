ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. 118,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,301. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

