Shentu (CTK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.89 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market cap of $82.92 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 130,556,632 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

