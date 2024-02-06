Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $221.07 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $221.07 million and approximately $68,993.08 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.81 or 0.99927034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00192780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

GGP is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.47234668 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $38,146.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.