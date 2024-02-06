Dero One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,203.61 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Dero has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00005457 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $33.64 million and $8,203.61 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,172.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00157552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00545859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00276158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00166905 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,287,880 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

