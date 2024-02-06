ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 15,898 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

