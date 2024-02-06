STP Price Hits $0.0515 (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, STP has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $100.05 million and $2.53 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,116.81 or 0.99927034 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00192780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05112747 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $2,245,600.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

