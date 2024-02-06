Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021522 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005646 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars.

