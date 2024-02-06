ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,851,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,800,000 after purchasing an additional 329,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. 167,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

