ProVise Management Group LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,617.09. 61,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,274. The stock has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,442.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3,182.06.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

