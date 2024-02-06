ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.48. 1,174,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $287.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $174.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

